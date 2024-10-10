© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Composer Byron Au Yong and conductor Dean Williamson on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:28 PM HST

Conductor Dean Williamson and composer Byron Au Yong join Morning Café to discuss “Stuck Elevator,” an opera based on the true story of a Chinese food deliveryman who survived 81 hours in a Bronx elevator. Learn about the inspiration for the opera and the unique challenges and creative freedoms portrayed in the opera which features a variety of musical styles, from rap to classical to modern.

“Stuck Elevator” premieres in Honolulu on Oct. 17 and 20 in collaboration with the Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Oct. 10, 2024.

Tags
Classical Music Conversations Morning Concerthawaii opera theatre
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
Related Stories