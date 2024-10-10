Composer Byron Au Yong and conductor Dean Williamson on Morning Café

Conductor Dean Williamson and composer Byron Au Yong join Morning Café to discuss “Stuck Elevator,” an opera based on the true story of a Chinese food deliveryman who survived 81 hours in a Bronx elevator. Learn about the inspiration for the opera and the unique challenges and creative freedoms portrayed in the opera which features a variety of musical styles, from rap to classical to modern.

“Stuck Elevator” premieres in Honolulu on Oct. 17 and 20 in collaboration with the Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre. Learn more .

This classical music conversation aired on Oct. 10, 2024.