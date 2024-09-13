Early Music Hawaii on Morning Café

Early Music Hawaii president Scott Fikse and director Ian Capps stopped by Morning Café to discuss this weekend's French Baroque concert at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. Learn about the unique characteristics of French Baroque and learn about works by composers such as Jean-Baptiste Lully, Dietrich Buxtehude, and Marc-Antoine Charpentier. Tickets for the Saturday, Sept. 14 concert, Baroque France: From Discord to Unity under the Sun King, are available at earlymusichawaii.org.