Early Music Hawaii on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:45 PM HST

Early Music Hawaii president Scott Fikse and director Ian Capps stopped by Morning Café to discuss this weekend's French Baroque concert at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. Learn about the unique characteristics of French Baroque and learn about works by composers such as Jean-Baptiste Lully, Dietrich Buxtehude, and Marc-Antoine Charpentier. Tickets for the Saturday, Sept. 14 concert, Baroque France: From Discord to Unity under the Sun King, are available at earlymusichawaii.org.
Classical Music Conversations The Early MuseCLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWSMorning Concert
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
