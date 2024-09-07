© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation - Golden Butterflies

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published September 7, 2024 at 8:42 AM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the significance of various commemorative days related to nature and environmental awareness. From the United Nations' recognition of World Tuna Day, World Migratory Bird Day, International Day of Plant Health, World Bee Day, International Day for Biological Diversity, to International Day of the Potato, he also notes several days in May and June dedicated to different animals and ecosystems. Observing these special days emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about the value of nature and its impact on human well-being.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with Ludovico Einaudi’s “Seven Days Walking Day 1: Golden Butterflies.”

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations classical pacificCLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWSClassical Conservation Conversation
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories