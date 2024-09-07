Classical Conservation Conversation - Golden Butterflies

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the significance of various commemorative days related to nature and environmental awareness. From the United Nations' recognition of World Tuna Day, World Migratory Bird Day, International Day of Plant Health, World Bee Day, International Day for Biological Diversity, to International Day of the Potato, he also notes several days in May and June dedicated to different animals and ecosystems. Observing these special days emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about the value of nature and its impact on human well-being.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with Ludovico Einaudi’s “Seven Days Walking Day 1: Golden Butterflies.”

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.