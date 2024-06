Eha Batutas makes their debut performance at a sold out concert at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Saturday, July 6. The quartet is made up of Dean Taba, bass, Gustavo D'Amico, saxophone, Rafael Amaral, guitar, and Abe Lagrimas, Jr, drums and each musician will bring in 2 of their compositions for an evening of all original works. Amaral and Taba visit HPR2 to talk about composition, work and the origin of the band.