Early Music Hawaii on Morning Café

Early Music Hawaii president Ian Capps and singer Keane Ishii join Morning Café to discuss the ensemble’s upcoming concert, Rome 1600: The Glories of the Italian Baroque. They discuss the influence of Italian Baroque by composers Giacomo Carissimi, Stefano Landi, Giovanni Kapsberger and Luigi Rossi.

Early Music Hawaii offers historically-informed performances of rarely-heard music from Medieval times to the early Baroque. The Rome 1600 concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. Tickets are available at earlymusichawaii.org

This classical music conversation aired on May 17, 2024, on Morning Café/Morning Concert. Morning Café/Morning Concert airs weekdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on HPR-2.

