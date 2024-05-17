© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Early Music Hawaii on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published May 17, 2024 at 4:33 PM HST

Early Music Hawaii president Ian Capps and singer Keane Ishii join Morning Café to discuss the ensemble’s upcoming concert, Rome 1600: The Glories of the Italian Baroque. They discuss the influence of Italian Baroque by composers Giacomo Carissimi, Stefano Landi, Giovanni Kapsberger and Luigi Rossi.

Early Music Hawaii offers historically-informed performances of rarely-heard music from Medieval times to the early Baroque. The Rome 1600 concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. Tickets are available at earlymusichawaii.org

This classical music conversation aired on May 17, 2024, on Morning Café/Morning Concert. Morning Café/Morning Concert airs weekdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on HPR-2.
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
