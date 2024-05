Iolani Yamashiro-Rahimi is passionate about helping young musicians. President of The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, Yamashiro-Rahimi started MYPO with the late Mr. Lance Jo to provide music education for the youth in Maui County. The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra presents their Spring Concert this weekend, Saturday, May 4th at 5:30 in Grace Bible Church in Kahului.