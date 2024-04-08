Galliard String Quartet on Morning Café

Gene Schiller welcomes Galliard String Quartet back to the HPR-2 studio to preview their upcoming concerts in Honolulu and Kailua. Their program, Death and the Maiden, is about musical storytelling through one’s own life and perspective.

The Galliard String Quartet concerts will take place on April 13 at the Doris Duke Theatre and on April 15 at St. John Lutheran Church on the windward side. Learn more.

This interview aired on April 8, 2024 on Morning Café.