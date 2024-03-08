Early Music Hawaii on Morning Café — Featuring Cimarella

Ian Capps joins host Gene Schiller to discuss Early Music Hawaii's upcoming event featuring Ciaramella presenting "Tourdions!"

Ciaramella makes their third appearance in Hawaiʻi focusing on florid basse danses of fifteenth-century courts of France to rousing sixteenth-century branles, alongside French love songs with subtle turns of phrase inspired by Fortune’s Wheel—performed on recorder, shawm, bagpipe and lute.

The celebration of dances and circle songs from the Renaissance takes place on Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. The ensemble also plays on March 10 at the Queen Emma Community Center in Kealakekua. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on March 8, 2024 on Morning Café/Morning Concert. Morning Café/Morning Concert airs weekdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on HPR-2.