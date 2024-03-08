© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early Music Hawaii on Morning Café — Featuring Cimarella

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published March 8, 2024 at 3:24 PM HST
Ciaramella with Early Music Hawaii
Early Music Hawaii
Ciaramella performs March 9 in Honolulu.

Ian Capps joins host Gene Schiller to discuss Early Music Hawaii's upcoming event featuring Ciaramella presenting "Tourdions!"

Ciaramella makes their third appearance in Hawaiʻi focusing on florid basse danses of fifteenth-century courts of France to rousing sixteenth-century branles, alongside French love songs with subtle turns of phrase inspired by Fortune’s Wheel—performed on recorder, shawm, bagpipe and lute.

The celebration of dances and circle songs from the Renaissance takes place on Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. The ensemble also plays on March 10 at the Queen Emma Community Center in Kealakekua. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on March 8, 2024 on Morning Café/Morning Concert. Morning Café/Morning Concert airs weekdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on HPR-2.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Morning Concert
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
Related Stories