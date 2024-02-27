Pianist Anna Geniushene on Morning Café

Pianist Anna Geniushene visited Morning Café ahead of her appearance at UH Mānoa's Orvis Auditorium onMarch 3 and the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center on March 5.

She talks about preparing for the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, her influence by Russian pianist Heinrich Gustav Neuhaus and her new album "Berceuse."

The 2022 Van Cliburn silver medalist will perform a concert of contrasting Opus 1 compositions by Schumann, Chopin, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, and others on March 3 in Hilo and March 5 in Hilo.

Learn more - Sunday, March 3, UH Mānoa's Orvis Auditorium

Learn more - Tuesday, March 5, UH Hilo Performing Arts Center

About the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

Widely considered “one of the most prestigious contests in classical music” (The New York Times), the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition exists to share excellent classical music with the largest international audience possible and to launch the careers of its winners every four years. Building on a rich tradition that began with its 1962 origins in honor of Van Cliburn and his vision for using music to serve audiences and break down boundaries, the Cliburn seeks, with each edition, to achieve the highest artistic standards while utilizing contemporary tools to advance its reach. - From cliburn.org

This classical music conversation aired Feb. 27, 2024, on Morning Café.