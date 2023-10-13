© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre: Richard Gammon, director and Lance Inouye, conductor of "An American Dream"

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM HST
HPR
Left to right: Sharene Taba, host of Classical Pacific, with Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre conductor Lance Inouye and "An American Dream" director Richard Gammon.

Director Richard Gammon and conductor Lance Inouye visited Classical Pacific to share about a one-act opera premiering this weekend on Oʻahu. "An American Dream" is set during World War II and follows two characters: a Japanese American woman forced to leave her home and a German Jewish woman thinking of the family she left behind as she immigrates to the US.

"An American Dream" is showing Oct. 13-15 at Moanalua High School’s Performing Arts Center and will include a panel discussion between the Japanese and the Jewish communities. It then moves to Leeward Community College Theatre on Oct. 20 and Castle High School's Performing Arts Center on Oct. 22.

Hear more about "An American Dream" on The Conversation.

This interview aired on Classical Pacific on Oct. 10, 2023. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-1. 

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
