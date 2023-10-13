Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre: Richard Gammon, director and Lance Inouye, conductor of "An American Dream"

Director Richard Gammon and conductor Lance Inouye visited Classical Pacific to share about a one-act opera premiering this weekend on Oʻahu. "An American Dream" is set during World War II and follows two characters: a Japanese American woman forced to leave her home and a German Jewish woman thinking of the family she left behind as she immigrates to the US.

"An American Dream" is showing Oct. 13-15 at Moanalua High School’s Performing Arts Center and will include a panel discussion between the Japanese and the Jewish communities. It then moves to Leeward Community College Theatre on Oct. 20 and Castle High School's Performing Arts Center on Oct. 22.

Hear more about "An American Dream" on The Conversation.

This interview aired on Classical Pacific on Oct. 10, 2023. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-1.