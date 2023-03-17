© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Concert Organist Dr. Caroline Robinson on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published March 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM HST
Gene Schiller and Caroline Robinson
Noted recitalist Caroline Robinson, First-Prize winner of the Albert Schweitzer Organ Festival, stopped by Morning Café to talk about her upcoming concert on Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Union Church in Honolulu, organized by the American Guild of Organists - Hawaii Chapter.

Caroline shares what drew her to play the organ, talks about her preferred playing style, artists' interpretations of organ music and shares about the program planned for Sunday's concert.

Learn more about Sunday's concert.

This classical music conversation aired on March 17. Morning Café and Morning Concert airs weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWSorgan
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
