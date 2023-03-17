Concert Organist Dr. Caroline Robinson on Morning Café

Noted recitalist Caroline Robinson, First-Prize winner of the Albert Schweitzer Organ Festival, stopped by Morning Café to talk about her upcoming concert on Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Union Church in Honolulu, organized by the American Guild of Organists - Hawaii Chapter.

Caroline shares what drew her to play the organ, talks about her preferred playing style, artists' interpretations of organ music and shares about the program planned for Sunday's concert.

Learn more about Sunday's concert.

This classical music conversation aired on March 17. Morning Café and Morning Concert airs weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon on HPR-2.