Early Music Hawaii Ensemble on Morning Café

Early Music Hawaii Ensemble president Ian Capps and singer Keane Ishii join Morning Café to discuss the ensemble’s upcoming concert, The Polish Renaissance. They discuss the music of Jarzębski and Pekięl, and listen to a few compositions by 16th and 17th century polyphonic masters.

Under the direction of Alec Schumacker, The Early Music Hawaii Ensemble features works by Polish composers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu. Tickets are available at earlymusichawaii.org

This classical music conversation aired on September 16, 2022.

