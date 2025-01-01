Hawai‘i Public Radio joins our local arts partners in this unprecedented cross-cultural celebration of the works of Ludwig van Beethoven.

Have Beetho-fun with our Beethoven Festival Activity Worksheet and Coloring Page!

Tune in to our locally hosted programs on HPR-2 to play along! Listen for fun facts, Beethoven features, and more on your home for classical music.

Download and print the Beethoven Festival Activity Worksheets

View the calendar of Beethoven Festival events below, from Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra:

In a festival bridging eastern and western cultures with the most influential music of our time, the citywide Beethoven Festival brings Ludwig van Beethoven's music to Hawaiʻi. Through concerts, lectures, events and partnerships, the festival inspires audiences of all ages through the master composer's music. Participate in and celebrate Beethoven's music as well as his profound, lasting impact on virtually every composer that has followed.

Thursday, February 6 | Eroica, Symphonies No. 1 & 3

Sunday, February 9 | Immortal Beloved, Symphonies No. 2 & 7

Saturday, February 15 | Beyond the Music Tickets available now!

Sunday, February 16 | Pastorale, Symphonies No. 4 & 6

Saturday, March 1 | Chamber Music Hawai'i presents Beethoven Fest

Thursday, March 6 | Fate, Symphonies No. 5 & 8

Friday, March 7 | Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre presents Beethoven & Friends

Sunday, March 9 | Ode to Joy, Symphony No. 9 with Oʻahu Choral Society

Wednesday, March 12 | Side-by-side with Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony

Learn more and get tickets via Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra.

Participating venues include: Doris Duke Theatre at HoMA, Downtown Art Center, Halekulani Waikīkī, Hawaiʻi Theatre Center, Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall, Orvis Auditorium at University of Hawaiʻi and Studio 101 at HOT.ca