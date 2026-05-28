Asia Minute: Beijing has been hosting high-level delegations all month

It's been nearly two weeks since President Trump returned from his summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Right now, there are no immediate diplomatic visits listed on the official White House schedule, but in Beijing, it's a different story.

It's been a busy month of high-level visitors to Beijing.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin came for two days — signing agreements on trade and energy.

This week, Pakistan's prime minister met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Pakistan's Information Ministry reported corporate leaders signed more than a billion dollars of business deals as part of the visit, from energy to agriculture.

The president of Serbia was also in Beijing this week. The South China Morning Post reports the two leaders signed more than 20 deals, largely on trade and technology.

And it's not just heads of state making their way to China.

Earlier this month the Foreign Minister of Iran met his Chinese counterpart in Beijing — Singapore's Foreign Minister did the same this week, and Reuters reports Britain’s Foreign Minister is planning a visit to the Chinese capital next week.

While the visits don't often produce major international news, they do reflect a pattern: steady diplomatic visitors to Beijing.

The last international leader to visit the White House was Britain's King Charles, at the end of April.

Meanwhile, President Xi has not left his own country this year — although he is scheduled for at least one international trip in the fall: a September visit to Washington.