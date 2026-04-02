Asia Minute: Why Australia's prime minister gave a rare national address

President Trump's White House address last night was aimed at the American people, but he was not the only global leader to address a national audience.

It's unusual for an Australian prime minister to go live with a national speech. The last one was six years ago — near the start of the global COVID pandemic.

Until last night — when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to the airwaves to warn Australians about a continuing economic impact from the war in the Middle East. Most of the oil and liquefied natural gas that flows through the Strait of Hormuz is bound for Asia.

Once those raw materials are refined, Australia is a crucial ultimate destination. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports about 20% of Australia's refined oil comes from Singapore.

Reuters has reported that two of Singapore's three major oil refineries have cut back on their production because of a lack of supply of crude oil — most of which it imports from the Middle East. And that is pressuring prices in Australia — one reason why Singapore's Energy Minister has been in Australia this week.

It was also a theme for Prime Minister Albanese, who, when it comes to energy use, asked Australians to: “Think of others in your community, in the bush and in critical industries.”

The conservation message was coupled with a financial reality, as he said, “The economic shocks caused by this war will be with us for months.”