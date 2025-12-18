Asia Minute: Panda diplomacy takes a tumble in Tokyo

The hottest ticket in Tokyo this week has nothing to do with travel. But it does connect with tourism — and with diplomacy and politics.

It's not quite recalling an ambassador, but China is pulling back on panda diplomacy in Japan.

Two pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo were scheduled to leave for China in February — but now they're traveling next month.

Giant panda Xiao Xiao eats bamboo at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, a day after Japan announced the pandas will be returned to China at January 2026. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Seventeen years ago, there were eight giant pandas in Japan — but the pair in Tokyo are the last in the country.

Chinese pandas have been in Japan since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations more than 50 years ago.

The current view of the Chinese government has shifted.

About six weeks ago, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was asked in parliament what might constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan that would spark a reaction from its military.

Takaichi mentioned the use of “warships and military force” to “bring Taiwan fully under the control of China.”

China's government responded with steps from discouraging tourism to Japan to cutting seafood imports from the country.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party’s “Global Times” said Takaichi's “misguided China policy has become an obstacle” to continuing exchanges.

Back at the Ueno Zoo, thousands are lining up to see the pandas. By next month, to get tickets, you will literally have to win a lottery.