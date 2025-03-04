© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Is K-pop saving the world?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published March 4, 2025 at 9:36 AM HST
Lisa arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
/
Invision
Lisa arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Recent news about international trade has mostly been negative — often focusing on tariffs, sanctions, threats and retaliation. But there's one piece of cross-border commerce that's growing without much controversy and seems to be a positive story at a time where there aren't a lot of them.

It may not save the world, but K-pop is bringing more of it together.

You might have missed it on Sunday, but for the first time, a K-pop star performed at the Academy Awards. Not an original song, but Lisa of Blackpink sang “Live and Let Die” — part of a James Bond tribute, which made headlines across Korean media.

In Southeast Asia on Monday, headline K-pop news of a different kind, word that a training academy for would-be K-pop stars is opening in Singapore, which is another first.

Schooling will be underway in June with what the talent agency SM Entertainment calls a 21-week intensive training program. It's aimed at drawing students from across Southeast Asia and during the last week of classes, standout participants will get a chance to audition in Seoul.

Since you canʻt really do a business news story about Asia without mentioning China, even here, K-pop is looking at a brighter 2025.

China has had a de facto ban on Korean popular culture, including K-pop, since 2017 — when the South Korean government deployed a U.S. missile defense system.

The Korea Economic Daily reports China will likely lift that ban this spring because the Chinese government “sees a need to strengthen cooperation with Korea.”
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio