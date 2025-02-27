Asia Minute: DEI in Japan

There's a continuing political argument in this country about diversity, equity and inclusion. And the DEI discussion is now being exported to parts of Asia.

On the official website of the Japanese government, under the "Topics" tab, you can find a listing for “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

Articles go back to 2021, with many focusing on stories of people overcoming disabilities. Others feature educational and business opportunities for women.

They peaked with 18 pieces in 2022, followed by five in 2023, four last year, and one so far this year.

DEI is also an evolving topic when it comes to corporate Japan.

One group tracking this is a lobbying company called “GR Japan.” It calls itself the “leading and largest government relations and public affairs consultancy in Japan,” with additional work in Korea, Taiwan and elsewhere.

This month it published a report on “The State of DEI in the U.S. and Implications for Japan.”

It notes that Toyota and Nissan are among companies that have withdrawn from initiatives led by the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights — but both companies have reaffirmed their commitment to diversity.

Major trading houses including Mitsui, Mitsubishi and Itochu have also reaffirmed their DEI goals.

Overall, when it comes to future plans, GR Japan cites “uncertainty” — saying it “warrants close attention moving forward.”