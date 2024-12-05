© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: How South Korea’s political uncertainty stretches across the Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published December 5, 2024 at 8:32 AM HST
Protesters march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
/
AP
Protesters march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Korea's defense minister has resigned, and the president's political future remains uncertain. This follows the brief imposition of martial law on Tuesday night — an event that continues to have a broader impact.

Opposition lawmakers in South Korea have introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

While much remains unsettled in the country's domestic politics, some international ripples are already coming across the Pacific.

In Tokyo Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was asked about plans for a potential visit to South Korea which is reportedly under consideration for next month. He told reporters that “nothing specific has been determined.”

Bill Dorman talks martial law in South Korea
The Conversation - Dec. 3, 2024

Other Japanese media report uncertainty about a planned meeting next week involving U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and his counterparts from Japan and South Korea. There was no official comment on that from Washington.

Kyodo News reports a group of Japanese lawmakers has already canceled a planned trip to Seoul.

At best, Yoonʻs declaration of martial law delays the next step of thawing relations between South Korea and Japan — which is experiencing its own political uncertainty.

Prime Minister Ishiba just emerged from an election with a weakened coalition government and a fragile political future.

And while the United States has been encouraging stronger ties between Seoul and Tokyo, there is also a bit of uncertainty about coming political priorities in Washington.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio