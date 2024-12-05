Asia Minute: How South Korea’s political uncertainty stretches across the Pacific

South Korea's defense minister has resigned, and the president's political future remains uncertain. This follows the brief imposition of martial law on Tuesday night — an event that continues to have a broader impact.

Opposition lawmakers in South Korea have introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

While much remains unsettled in the country's domestic politics, some international ripples are already coming across the Pacific.

In Tokyo Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was asked about plans for a potential visit to South Korea which is reportedly under consideration for next month. He told reporters that “nothing specific has been determined.”

Bill Dorman talks martial law in South Korea The Conversation - Dec. 3, 2024 Listen • 6:10

Other Japanese media report uncertainty about a planned meeting next week involving U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and his counterparts from Japan and South Korea. There was no official comment on that from Washington.

Kyodo News reports a group of Japanese lawmakers has already canceled a planned trip to Seoul.

At best, Yoonʻs declaration of martial law delays the next step of thawing relations between South Korea and Japan — which is experiencing its own political uncertainty.

Prime Minister Ishiba just emerged from an election with a weakened coalition government and a fragile political future.

And while the United States has been encouraging stronger ties between Seoul and Tokyo, there is also a bit of uncertainty about coming political priorities in Washington.