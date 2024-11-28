Asia Minute: How several Asian countries plan to boost tourism in 2025

About 80 million Americans are traveling more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. That's according to the American Automobile Association.

But travel is a year-round activity, and several countries in Asia are taking steps to boost their visitor industries in 2025.

This week, Thailand boosted its target for visitors from China.

The Thai Tourism Minister has set a new goal of 9 million Chinese visitors for 2025 — or about 90% of the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 — when Chinese tourism to Thailand hit a new record.

Earlier this year, Thailand waived visa requirements for Chinese visitors and allowed them to stay for 30 days with no special forms required.

Earlier this month, China expanded its own visa-free policy to South Kore, along with eight European countries. That allows visitors to stay for 15 days.

Just last week, China reinstated and extended a visa free policy for Japanese visitors. The program had been suspended since 2020.

Japanese travelers can now stay up to 30 days in China.

And Japan's government continues to encourage international tourism. The country announced this week that October was its busiest month ever for overseas visitors, when it welcomed 3.3 million people.

More than 20% of the tourists came from South Korea, nearly 18% from China, nearly 15% from Taiwan and more than 8% from the United States.