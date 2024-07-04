© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: Thailand sparks controversy with proposed change for foreign ownership of condos

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published July 4, 2024 at 5:30 AM HST
Ninara
/
Flickr

In Hawaiʻi, condominium sales are a statistic reflecting one part of the economy. But these days in Thailand, they're the center of a political argument involving foreign investment and economic growth.

Condominium projects can attract buyers and capital from overseas, but governments around Southeast Asia balance that with leaving a certain percentage of the housing for locals.

A common approach is to limit the percentage of condo units in a building that can be purchased by foreigners.

And in Thailand that mix is the topic of a strenuous debate.

The Bangkok Post turned to the president of a real estate business group called the Thai Appraisal Foundation for some regional perspective.

Sopon Pornchokchai says foreign ownership of condos is limited to 30% of a project in Vietnam, 49% in Indonesia, and 50% in Malaysia.

In Thailand, the limit is currently 49% — but the government wants to boost that to allow foreign ownership of up to 75% of building units in a condo.

Critics have called that “selling off the country.” They also say it would attract international crime organizations seeking to launder money.

The prime minister says it's part of a broader package to stimulate the economy.

The Interior Ministry is now studying the impact of changing the law — as well as a related move that would more than triple the legal lease period for foreign ownership.
Tags
Asia Minute ThailandHousing
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
