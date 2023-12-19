Asia Minute: Here's where COVID numbers are climbing in Southeast Asia

Federal health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in the United States, although they both remain well below the levels of a year ago. Cases are also rising in parts of Southeast Asia.

Malaysia's Health Minister said there’s “concern” about a growing number of COVID cases in his country.

He also said there's no reason for alarm, adding, “The situation is not causing a burden on our health facilities.”

COVID cases in Malaysia topped more than 20,000 in the week ending Saturday. That's up more than 60% from the previous week.

But the Health Ministry said only about 3% of those cases are high-risk, as in needing intensive care or breathing assistance.

In neighboring Singapore last week, COVID cases jumped 75% compared to a week earlier. That's more than about 56,000 cases.

Health officials there have increased the number of beds available for COVID patients, and they’re ready to increase capacity further if needed.

Over 500 COVID patients are now hospitalized in Singapore, which is less than a third of the numbers at the peak of the pandemic.

Singaporeʻs Health Ministry is now advising people to wear masks in crowded places — especially indoors, even if they're not sick.

Indonesia's Health Ministry is also recommending the use of masks.

And thermal scanners have now been reinstalled at some border crossings, including at Jakartaʻs main international airport.