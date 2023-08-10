Asia Minute: Renewable energy is playing a greater role in semiconductor manufacturing

Semiconductors play a key role in renewable energy, from solar panels to distribution. But now there's a bit of a role reversal in one Asian country as solar energy is helping in the production of semiconductors.

Tens of thousands of solar panels are heading for the rooftops of a major player in the semiconductor world.

Micron Technology has announced it will install some 36,000 solar panels in its fabrication plants in Singapore.

The U.S. company plans to put the panels to use next year.

While the company's country manager said it will benefit from some local tax breaks, there's also a longer-term goal that's being pursued.

Nearly a third of the cost of a semiconductor plant's operation is linked to energy.

Demand is high and fluctuating energy prices can hurt profitability.

Micron has set up similar operations in neighboring Malaysia.

One other aspect where demand sometimes trips over sustainability when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing is the use of water.

The Straits Times reports such plants use two to five million gallons of uncontaminated water every day.

At its Singapore plants, Micron plans to reduce water usage by increasing water recycling.

As for the use of renewable energy in semiconductor plants—that's increasing—and not only in Asia.

Micron plans to use only renewable energy in its plants in the United States by the end of 2025.

