Asia Minute: Local officials warn Japan's Mount Fuji may get too many visitors this summer

People in Hawaiʻi know that too many visitors can make a big impact on spots of natural beauty. That's also a familiar story in parts of Japan, and one famous location is facing some specific challenges this summer.

About 10 years ago, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization added Mount Fuji to its World Heritage list as a cultural property.

The active volcano is also a big tourist attraction for both foreign and domestic visitors.

And this year, that got some folks worried — but not about eruptions. The last eruption was more than 300 years ago.

Local government officials are worried about too many visitors.

This week, they sent a petition to the governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, which says in part:

“Judging from the current status of reservations for nearby cabins, we estimate there will be an unprecedented number of hikers on Mount Fuji this summer.”

They are concerned about safety, and that hikers who are unable to get space in a cabin may try to keep going despite fatigue.

Officials are urging that visitor numbers be limited, although they didnʻt give a specific target.

National Geographic reported an estimated 400,000 people climb Mount Fuji each summer.

This year, that number may be even more.

