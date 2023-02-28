Donate
Asia Minute

Asia Minute: Diplomats dancing to the music in South Asia

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published February 28, 2023 at 7:45 AM HST
One of the nominees for an Academy Award this year is from an Indian hit movie “RRR” — which tells the story of two revolutionaries fighting against the British Raj in 1920.

This year's Academy Award for Best Original Song is getting scrutiny from several embassies.

The Tegelu-language film features the song "Naatu Naatu," or "Dance Dance."

It's the theme for an explosive dance sequence highlighting the stars — and featuring dozens of characters spinning, snapping and lunging across the frame.

For some reason, this seems to have hit a particular nerve with certain members of the international diplomatic corps.

Embassy staff from the U.S. and Israeli embassies in New Delhi both put together dance videos of their own last month.

But that was nothing compared to the South Koreans.

Led by Ambassador Chang Jae-Bok, South Korea’s embassy released its own dance video a few days ago.

Less than a minute long, it features at least a couple of dozen staffers.

This version quickly received tens of thousands of likes, and a tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called it a “lively and adorable team effort.”

Within days, it had been viewed roughly 4 million times — and counting.

Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
