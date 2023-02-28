Asia Minute: Diplomats dancing to the music in South Asia

This year's Academy Award for Best Original Song is getting scrutiny from several embassies.

One of the nominees is from an Indian hit movie “RRR” — which tells the story of two revolutionaries fighting against the British Raj in 1920.

The Tegelu-language film features the song "Naatu Naatu," or "Dance Dance."

It's the theme for an explosive dance sequence highlighting the stars — and featuring dozens of characters spinning, snapping and lunging across the frame.

For some reason, this seems to have hit a particular nerve with certain members of the international diplomatic corps.

Embassy staff from the U.S. and Israeli embassies in New Delhi both put together dance videos of their own last month.

But that was nothing compared to the South Koreans.

Led by Ambassador Chang Jae-Bok, South Korea’s embassy released its own dance video a few days ago.

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

Less than a minute long, it features at least a couple of dozen staffers.

This version quickly received tens of thousands of likes, and a tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called it a “lively and adorable team effort.”

Within days, it had been viewed roughly 4 million times — and counting.