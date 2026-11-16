Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Freeman Johnson, the oldest of the dwindling number of Pearl Harbor survivors, has died. Johnson died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts. One of his daughters, Diane Johnson, says he was 106. Freeman Johnson was below deck working on a boiler of the USS St. Louis when the Japanese attack happened in December 1941.