Is the U.S. economy suffering from 'Dutch disease'?

The U.S. technology sector is booming, but its economic benefits aren’t being felt equally. Some economists compare the imbalance to “Dutch disease,” when rapid growth in one industry creates challenges for other parts of the economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Chris Miller, author of “Chip War” and a professor at Tufts University, about the risks of an economy increasingly driven by technology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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