Oregon governor Tina Kotek reacts to Silver Rail Elementary school shooting

Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Iowa Public Radio's Natalie Krebs reports on how Iowa - a state that reliably votes Republican for president - has some competitive races for Republicans in November, which could help determine the balance of power in Congress.