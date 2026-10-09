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Texas prison offers program for incarcerated women to learn braille transcription

WBUR
Published October 9, 2026 at 6:06 AM HST

The job market is tough for everyone right now — and it’s always been tougher for those with a criminal record. But this Texas women’s prison offers inmates marketable skills in braille transcription that puts them in a good position to support themselves when they are released.

For more than two decades, some women at the Patrick O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville have earned the Library of Congress certification in braille transcription, and while incarcerated, their prison job is to translate textbooks for blind students. Many of them continue with that work as a career after they get out.

The Texas Standard’s Sarah Asch reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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