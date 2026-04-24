Workers in Arizona don't have protections they need from triple-digit temperatures

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Heat is the top weather-related killer in the U.S. Seven different states have now adopted rules requiring employers to provide water breaks and other heat protections for workers, but regulations like that do not exist in Arizona, where triple-digit high temperatures can last months at a time. KJZZ's Katherine Davis-Young reports on efforts to change that.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG, BYLINE: Fifty-three-year-old Jesus Reyes has been a day laborer in Tucson for about 30 years, mostly landscaping. One afternoon in June 2021, the scorching heat really caught up with him.

JESUS REYES: (Through interpreter) It started with a severe headache, a lot of vomiting and a lot of dizziness.

DAVIS-YOUNG: He'd been working all day without much access to water or shade. By the time his wife took him to the hospital after work, he'd lost consciousness.

REYES: (Through interpreter) The doctor told me that I had arrived just in time.

DAVIS-YOUNG: It was heat stroke, a life-threatening condition that affects the heart, brain and other vital organs. Reyes needed two surgeries to save his life. Five years later, he still doesn't feel like he's fully recovered.

REYES: (Through interpreter) I don't want to push my body too hard because I'm afraid - afraid that the same thing might happen to me again -∫ because it was a truly terrible experience.

DAVIS-YOUNG: OSHA estimates every year, more than 20,000 workers suffer illnesses or injuries related to heat exposure on the job nationwide and estimates more than 500 die. Arizona has no specific workplace heat regulations, and as climate change drives up temperatures, outdoor worker deaths in Arizona appear to be increasing at a faster rate than in neighboring California, where heat rules have been in place since 2005. That's according to a recent study in the journal Health Affairs.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: From the fields to the streets, we demand protections from this heat.

DAVIS-YOUNG: Labor groups have held rallies at the state capitol, calling for Arizona to establish an enforceable heat standard under which employers could be cited if they're not taking precautions. They say workers in some of the hottest roles - day laborers, farmworkers - are often immigrants with little job security who are afraid to complain, so they depend on authorities to keep workplaces safe. But that idea worries some Arizona employers.

DANIEL HARRIS: It really could risk being inflexible to allow for the necessities for an agricultural operation.

DAVIS-YOUNG: Daniel Harris is with the Arizona Farm Bureau. Crops have to be picked when they're ready. Harris says safety is important, but...

HARRIS: Keeping it relegated to guidelines gets us there without overregulating.

DAVIS-YOUNG: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs last year put together a task force asking leaders in industries like agriculture, construction and firefighting for their recommendations. The whole group agreed workers need access to water and training to spot heat illness, but they didn't all agree on enforcement. And this year's state officials did not move forward to establish the kind of enforceable regulations labor groups want. Dennis Kavanaugh, who chairs the state commission that enforces worker protection laws, said that could still happen.

DENNIS KAVANAUGH: Today's not a once and done. This is the beginning of our process as commissioners to deal with this issue.

DAVIS-YOUNG: Labor leaders say the state isn't moving fast enough. The last two years were Phoenix's hottest on record. Now Arizona workers are headed into another summer without the protections they've been calling for. For Jesus Reyes, that poses a dilemma.

REYES: (Through interpreter) We have to work to survive.

DAVIS-YOUNG: But in Arizona's heat, he worries whether he'll survive his work. For NPR News, I'm Katherine Davis-Young in Phoenix.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.