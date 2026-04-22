Monument for women's suffrage will be the first dedicated to women's history on National Mall

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Patricia Taft, an ambassador for the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation and great-granddaughter of former President William Howard Taft, about a new monument being built on the National Mall.

The monument will be the first standalone monument on the Mall dedicated to American women’s history, and Taft explains how you can be a part of it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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