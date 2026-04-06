Meet Jessie Diggins, America's most accomplished cross-country skier

Jessie Diggins is America’s most accomplished cross-country skier. She holds four Olympic medals, including a gold, and seven World Champion medals. She stands out for her trademark race-day cheek glitter.

She competed at the World Cup in Lake Placid on March 22, coming in 12th after a crash during a race, and earning her fourth overall World Cup title. Then she retired from racing at age 34.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Diggins about her career, retirement, and her struggles with an eating disorder.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR