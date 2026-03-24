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Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published March 24, 2026 at 10:42 PM HST

Israel signals a major expansion into Lebanon, talks to fund DHS and fully reopen the government hit snags, NTSB shares early findings in LaGuardia Airport crash.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
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