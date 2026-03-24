From 20 to 100, 'Oldster' newsletter explores aging at all our ages and stages

Aging isn’t a number; it’s all the numbers. That’s the premise behind the “Oldster” online newsletter, founded four years ago by now 60-year-old Sari Botton. Botton asserts that from our 20s through our 90s and upward, humans experience turning points, quandaries, triumphs, disappointments, new beginnings and endings.

/ Sari Botton wears a shirt with her newsletter's name "Oldster" on it. (Courtesy of Sari Botton)

The substack, including free and subscription-only content, includes essays by prominent writers and artists, interviews (published and live-streamed), challenging questionnaires, and more — all of it exploring the shared experience of moving through time.

Host Robin Young talks to Botton about “Oldster” and some of the memorable content it’s generated.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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