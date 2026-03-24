As airport delays continue, talks to fund DHS face hurdles

Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
Nearly a month into the war with Iran, the Trump administration is keeping its options open: it has drafted a 15-point plan to end the war with Iran and ordering thousands of paratroopers to deploy in the Middle East.