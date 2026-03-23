Some ships find ways to sail through the Strait of Hormuz as hundreds are stalled

Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Classical musicians historically worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, including renowned composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach and Ludwig van Beethoven. Hawaiʻi musicians are no exception.