Denmark goes to the polls in a snap election spurred by Trump's Greenland threat

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Classical musicians historically worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, including renowned composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach and Ludwig van Beethoven. Hawaiʻi musicians are no exception.