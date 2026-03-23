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Denmark goes to the polls in a snap election spurred by Trump's Greenland threat

NPR | By Rob Schmitz
Published March 23, 2026 at 11:05 AM HST

Danish voters head to the polls in an election spurred by President Trump's threat to seize Greenland.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
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