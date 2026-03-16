After the Oscars: Surprises, history and a rare tie

The 98th Academy Awards have wrapped. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” led the night, while “Sinners” delivered big moments — including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and a historic cinematography win for Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

There was also a rare Oscars tie and a few surprises that reveal something about where the Academy’s tastes may be headed.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd unpacks the ceremony with Glen Weldon, host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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