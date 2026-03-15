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Hungary's longtime prime minister rallies to keep seat as rival calls for a new era

NPR | By Rob Schmitz,
A Martínez
Published March 15, 2026 at 10:33 PM HST

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slams Europe in an election speech on his country's Revolution Day.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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