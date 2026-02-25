Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. on power outages, resilience and peace

Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
The proposed bill would expand current protections to include gender-affirming care, which the bill defines as “medically necessary health care that respects the gender identity of the patient, as experienced and defined by the patient.”