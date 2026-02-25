© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. on power outages, resilience and peace

NPR | By Courtney Dorning,
Mary Louise KellyKaren Zamora
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:19 AM HST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States as Russia's war with Ukraine stretches into a fifth year.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Karen Zamora
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio