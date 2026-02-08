Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
MIT professor and author Joshua Bennett speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about his new memoir and cultural history book, "The People Can Fly: American Promise, Black Prodigies, and the Greatest Miracle of All Time."