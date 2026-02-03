© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:46 PM HST

Lawmakers have a little over a week to negotiate changes to federal immigration enforcement, peace talks to end the war in Ukraine resume, Trump says GOP should 'nationalize' elections.

Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
