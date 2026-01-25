© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Political blame game continues after second fatal Minneapolis shooting

By Domenico Montanaro,
Leila Fadel
Published January 25, 2026 at 11:49 PM HST

A second person was killed in Minneapolis over the weekend by federal officials. The political finger-pointing began almost immediately.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio