In Los Angeles, Iranian-Americans march against government crackdown in Iran

Until last year, the number of children orphaned because a parent died from AIDS, was plummeting. That's thanks to America's 20 year effort to get lifesaving HIV meds to millions in need. But last years upheaval in foreign aid funding is raising concern that more children will be at risk of losing a parent to the deadly virus.