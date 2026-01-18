© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
In Los Angeles, Iranian-Americans march against government crackdown in Iran

By Sarah McCammon,
Steve Futterman
Published January 18, 2026 at 12:18 PM HST

Marchers gathered Sunday in downtown L.A. against the Iranian crackdown on the protests that have taken place there over recent weeks.

Sarah McCammon
Steve Futterman
