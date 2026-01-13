© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Trump's economic speech veers off-topic as he targets Biden and Powell

By A Martínez,
Tamara Keith
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:47 PM HST

President Trump gave a speech in Detroit that was supposed to focus on the economy, but it veered off-topic quickly and covered a lot of unrelated ground.

A Martínez
Tamara Keith
