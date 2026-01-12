Trump doubles down on Iran threat — but also offers talks — as protest spreads

Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
Last month, videos surfaced of two parents heckling a referee at a Moanalua High School boys basketball game that led to a school official being knocked out. The incident resulted in the state Department of Education permanently banning the parents from all public school properties.