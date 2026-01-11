© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Photos: 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

By NPR Staff
Published January 11, 2026 at 3:55 PM HST
Ariana Grande arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision
/
AP
Ariana Grande arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The brightest stars in TV and film kicked off the 83rd annual Golden Globes tonight in Beverly Hills, Calif. with Ariana Grande, Noah Wyle, Teyana Taylor and George Clooney are just some the names who walked the red carpet. This year's ceremony was hosted by comedian Nikki Glazer.

Here's a glimpse of what some of the attendees are wearing tonight.

Michael B. Jordan
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Michael B. Jordan
Jean Smart
Jordan StraussInvision / AP
/
AP
Jean Smart
Teyana Taylor
Jordan Strauss/Invision / Invision
/
Invision
Teyana Taylor
Jenna Ortega
Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP
/
Invision/AP
Jenna Ortega
Owen Cooper
Jordan Strauss /Invision / Invision
/
Invision
Owen Cooper
Sara Wells and Noah Wyle
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Sara Wells and Noah Wyle
Claire Danes
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Claire Danes
Stellan Skarsgård and Megan Everett-Skarsgard
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Stellan Skarsgård and Megan Everett-Skarsgard
Amy Poehler
Jordan Strauss/ \Invision / AP
/
AP
Amy Poehler
EJAE
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
EJAE
Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman
Paul Mescal
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Paul Mescal
Adam Brody and, Leighton Meester
Jjordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Adam Brody and, Leighton Meester
Laufey
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Laufey
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Chris Olsen
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Chris Olsen
Lisa Ann Walter
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Lisa Ann Walter
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Jacob Elordi
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Jacob Elordi
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Ryan Destiny
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Ryan Destiny
Jennifer Garner
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Jennifer Garner
Rose Byrne
Jordan Strauss/Invision/ / AP
/
AP
Rose Byrne
Kate Hudson
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Kate Hudson
Snoop Dogg
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Snoop Dogg
Timothee Chalamet
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Timothee Chalamet
Miley Cyrus
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Miley Cyrus
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP
/
AP
Leonardo DiCaprio
