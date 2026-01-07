Trump administration's plans for the future of Venezuela remain unclear

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have been in limbo since the Trump administration removed their temporary protected status late last year. That uncertainty has intensified as U.S. immigration officials again push for those migrants to return to Venezuela.