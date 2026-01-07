Former diplomat talks about President Trump and the future of Venezuela

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have been in limbo since the Trump administration removed their temporary protected status late last year. That uncertainty has intensified as U.S. immigration officials again push for those migrants to return to Venezuela.