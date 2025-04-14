2025 Summer Journalism Internship

Hawai‘i Public Radio is offering a paid full-time summer internship in partnership with the Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter.

Students with an interest in radio journalism are encouraged to apply for this on-the-job training opportunity.

The application deadline is April 14, 2025.

From the Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter:

Launch your exciting media career with a paid summer internship!

Full-time internships (10 weeks at 40 hours/week) with a $5,600 salary:*

Your future starts here. Get experience and on-the-job training in print, online, or broadcast media. Make valuable, long-lasting connections.

Eligibility Requirements:

Students enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii.

Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii.

College students who attended school in Hawaii or who live in Hawaii now.

Recent graduates who graduated no earlier than May 2023.

How to apply:

Visit hawaiispj.org to fill out an online application form.

Write a cover letter introducing yourself and explaining why you want an internship, list your relevant coursework or news media experience, and include three references with their contact information.

Include writing or video samples of your news media work. You can send these as URL links; pdfs, Word, or .txt files; wmv files for video; or wav files for audio.

Send all materials labeled with your name to spjinterns@gmail.com.

Deadline: April 14, 2025.

Questions? Email spjinterns@gmail.com or call Craig DeSilva at 808-282-1038.

*Gross pay reflects salary before taxes, benefits, and other payroll deductions are withheld from wages.